The Lion wrestling team picked up another win Tuesday to move to 15-2 on the season. The Lions defeated host Tri 54-27.

“We had some good wins tonight. We are healthy again and ready for the Spartan Classic,” Coach Tush said.

Individual results

106 – Zakk Reed – lost 15-8

113 – Blake Hunt – won by forfeit

120 – Kyle Jacobs – win by pin

126 – Kian Nash – win by pin

132 – Tuff Tackett – win by pin

138 – Connor Hodson – win by pin

145 – Quinn Barada – win by pin

152 – Trent Dyer – lost by pin

160 – Eli Pavey – lost by pin

170 – Sam Pavey – win by pin

182 – Jack Barnes – lost by pin

195 – Kaleb Amos – win by pin

220 – Forfeit

285 – Jordan Collins – win by pin

Batesville

Batesville’s wrestling team competed against a solid Switzerland County squad and fell to the Pacers 54-21.

John Dirkhising, Andrew Jones and Max Amberger received forfeits for the Bulldogs while Damien Dance won a close 5-4 decision with a take down with 10 seconds left in the match.

The Bulldogs move to 4-15 in duals and travel to Frankton Dec. 28 to compete in a 6-way.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com

