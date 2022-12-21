The Lion wrestling team picked up another win Tuesday to move to 15-2 on the season. The Lions defeated host Tri 54-27.
“We had some good wins tonight. We are healthy again and ready for the Spartan Classic,” Coach Tush said.
Individual results
106 – Zakk Reed – lost 15-8
113 – Blake Hunt – won by forfeit
120 – Kyle Jacobs – win by pin
126 – Kian Nash – win by pin
132 – Tuff Tackett – win by pin
138 – Connor Hodson – win by pin
145 – Quinn Barada – win by pin
152 – Trent Dyer – lost by pin
160 – Eli Pavey – lost by pin
170 – Sam Pavey – win by pin
182 – Jack Barnes – lost by pin
195 – Kaleb Amos – win by pin
220 – Forfeit
285 – Jordan Collins – win by pin
Batesville
Batesville’s wrestling team competed against a solid Switzerland County squad and fell to the Pacers 54-21.
John Dirkhising, Andrew Jones and Max Amberger received forfeits for the Bulldogs while Damien Dance won a close 5-4 decision with a take down with 10 seconds left in the match.
The Bulldogs move to 4-15 in duals and travel to Frankton Dec. 28 to compete in a 6-way.
