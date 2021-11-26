MIDDLETOWN - The Lions opened the wrestling season at Shenandoah with a big 57-12 victory over the Raiders.
The Lions went 4-2 in the six varsity matches that were contested.
Aritz Gomes started the Lions off with a pin in the first period of the 152 pound match.
"This was the first match he has ever wrestled, but took to the mat like a fish in water," Coach Jim Tush noted.
Junior Matthew Komlanc pinned his opponent in the second period at 160.
Alan Busche (170), Carter Erwin (182) and Trey Newman (220) all won by forfeit. Justin Forman lost at heavyweight.
Zakk Reed (106) and Tuff Tackett (112) both won by forfeit. Kian Nash lost his match at 126.
Pacey Dye won a nail-biter, beating Hinshaw 6-4 in the only match of the night that lasted the entire six minutes.
Freshman Connor Hodson earning a pin in the third period at 138 and Edgar Fernandez won by forfeit at 145.
The Lions return to action at the Milan Invitational on Dec. 4.
BATESVILLE
The Batesville wrestling team opened the season hosting Jennings County. The Bulldogs started the night by honoring Mike Daily, the 119-pound 1992 state wrestling champion who passed away this week.
The dual open with two junior varsity matches with freshman Andrew Jones and senior Brandon Manning competing. Both wrestlers lost hard fought matches that saw them each taking early leads.
The varsity match started with sreshman Max Amberger competing at 285. The freshman had an impressive start to his high school career with a win by pin.
After giving up six forfeits, sophomore Mason Neeley wrestled at 145. Despite wrestling hard for six minutes, Mason lost by decision.
Senior Josh Mobley picked up a tech fall with a score of 22-6, competing at 160.
Junior Parker Glandon wrestled well, competing at 170 in a losing effort.
Senior Jy'lil Chappell lost a close decision match that saw him make a late comeback at the end.
Senior Chase Hamilton opened his season with a quick pin at the 195 pound weight class.
Closing the night was senior Christian Garcia who fell short in a back and forth battle.
Despite being in every match the Bulldogs lost their season opener 48-17.
On Tuesday, the Bulldogs travels to Madison for their first road dual of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.