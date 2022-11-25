RUSHVILLE – The Lions opened the wrestling season by hosting Shenandoah and picked up win No. 1 on the season with a 59-21 victory over the Raiders.
“It was a good win, but we could have been better from the down position. We need to work on our wrist control,” Coach Tush said.
Newcomers to the Lion wrestling program Blake Hunt, Kyle Jacobs, Sam Pavey and Jordan Collins all pinned their opponents. Senior Tuff Tackett also picked up a win by pin at 132 pounds. Matthew Komlanc, at 160, won by technical fall (win by more than 15 points). Zakk Read, Kian Nash, Trent Dyer and Trey Newman all won by forfeit.
The Lions return to action at Milan Dec. 10.
Results – Rushville 59, Shenandoah 21
106 – Zakk Reed – win by forfeit
113 – Blake Hunt – win by pin
120 – Kian Nash – win by forfeit
126 – Kyle Jacobs – win by pin
132 – Tuff Tackett – win by pin
138 – Hunter Parmerlee – lost 8-2
145 – Denver Campbell – loss by pin
152 – Trent Dyer – win by forfeit
160 – Matthew Komlanc – win by technical fall
170 – Sam Pavey – win by pin
182 – Gage Robinson – loss by pin
195 – Forfeit
220 – Trey Newman – win by forfeit
285 – Jordan Collins – win by pin
Batesville
NORTH VERNON – The Batesville wrestling team started the season traveling to Jennings County. Despite giving up 18 points via three forfeits, the young Bulldogs fell short in their effort 39-36.
Batesville won six out of 10 matches that were wrestled. The six Bulldogs winning by pin were junior David Maher at 138, sophomores Damien Dance (160), John Dirkhising (195) and Max Amberger (285), and freshmen AJ Dance (106) and Brady Wonnell (145).
The Bulldogs host Madison Tuesday in their home opener.
