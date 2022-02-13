NEW CASLTE - The IHSAA held the local wrestling semistate at New Castle on Saturday with athletes looking to earn a berth in the state finals.
Indianapolis Cathedral won the team title with 142.5 points. Roncalli was second with 112.5 and East Central took third with 94.
Batesville had three representatives in the semistate. At 170, Josh Mobley defeated Daunte Hon 8-6 in the first round. Mobley was then defeated by JJ Braun of Cathedral in the quarterfinal.
At 120, Alex Murphy lost to Elijah Creel of Pendleton Heights in the first round. Chase Hamilton lost to Kyle Zickmund of Frankfort in the first round at 195.
For the Pirates, Bryant Merritt won by fall over Westfield's Porter Temples in the first round at 113. In the quarterfinal, Merritt lost to Roncalli's Braden Getz.
At 106, Tristan Smith lost in the first round to undefeated Nathan Smith of Southport.
At 195, Alex Dance lost to Zionsville's Louis Mariacher in he first round.
Rushville's Tuff Tackett lost to Hamilton Heights' Isaac Kuhn in the first round at 120.
Rushville's Matthew Komlanc lost to Zionsville's Chase Wagner in the first round at 170.
