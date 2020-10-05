South Decatur
AURORA - South Decatur, Franklin County and host South Dearborn took to the sectional course for a final prep before the sectional this Saturday. South won both team titles as the other two teams were incomplete.
For the boys, South’s Trevor Newby finished second in a personal best 18:07. Tyler Hibberd was fourth in 20:19 followed by Jack Hamilton fifth in 20:24, Chase Kalli eighth in 20:45, Bradley Walling 10th in 21:21, Josh Shouse 11th in a personal best 22:01, Damian Jackson 12th in 22:03, Donovan Hale 13th in 22:20, Conner Newby 15th in 26:59, Joe Lee 16th in a season best 29.43 and Griffey Storm 17th in a personal best 32:32.
South’s Kate Hamilton won the race in a personal best 22:36. Emma Gatewood was third in a personal best 23:08 followed by Bridget Nobbe sixth in 23:39, Brayley Sundal seventh in 24:40, Addison Baltus 10th in a season best 25:58, Clair Schoettmer 11th in 26:27, Elizabeth 12 in Flessner 26:40 and Sami Storm 15th in a personal best 31:48.
GREENSBURG - Greensburg hosted its 47th Annual Cross-Country Invitational Thursday evening. The Batesville Bulldogs took home trophies for winning both the girls’ and boys’ races. The host Pirates placed second out of nine teams in both meets.
The girls’ race featured a variety of weather conditions. The meet began with overcast skies but quickly deteriorated. As the leaders approached the halfway point of the course, the winds picked up bringing a steady, cold rain for the remainder of the race. Senior Brenner Hanna battled the inclement weather and was the individual winner. She crossed the finish line in 20:07.
Emily Mangels earned a medal as she took seventh place in 20:43. Liz Pavy came in 11th overall in a time of 21:18. Olivia Colson was 16th in 22:24 while freshman Hannah Crowell finished in 22:50 for 20th place. Junior Sophie Nobbe turned in her best race of 2020. She was 22nd in 23:08. Ally Foster also lowered her personal best Thursday evening. She placed 30th in a time of 24:17. Other finishers for the Lady Pirates included Emma Wilmer (24:24), Franchesca Verzo (24:46), Malana Kramer (25:11), and Dominique Guillory (33:25).
The rain stopped as the boys’ teams prepared to race. Batesville’s Ben Moster (16:59) and Ean Loichinger (17:14) went 1-2 to lead the Bulldogs to the team win. Greensburg’s Sawyer Sander was the top finisher for the Pirates. He paced five Pirate harriers in the top 20 with a seventh place finish in 17:57. Jake Hawkins established a new personal best time of 18:14 taking 10th place. Junior Kole Stephens returned to action crossing the finish line in 18:16 for 11th. Nate Murray was 14th in 18:20. Freshman Cameron Schwartz broke the 19:00 barrier for the first time. He lowered his personal best to 18:33 for 20th overall. Wyatt Clifford placed 35th in 19:49, and teammate Bryant Merritt finished in 19:54 for 36th. Other runners for Greensburg included Hayden Butz (19:59), Vaughn Verzo (20:14), Thomas Gorman (PR in 20:18), Jake Taylor (PR in 20:37), and Caleb Berkemeier (PR in 21:14).
