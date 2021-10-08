Cross country teams around the state begin the "second season" with today's sectional. This is the opening round of the ultimate goal of reaching the state finals on Oct. 30 at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.
South Dearborn in the host of one of the IHSAA sectional sites. The race will be at Moores Hill Elementary School. The boys will kick off the day at 9:30 a.m. with the girls following.
The top five teams advance to the regional, along with the top 10 individuals on non-advancing teams.
Batesville, East Central, Greensburg, Jac-Cen-Del, Lawrenceburg, North Decatur, Milan, Oldenburg Academy, Rising Sun, South Dearborn, South Decatur and South Ripley are battling for the sectional crown.
On paper, Batesville looks to be the team to beat for both the girls and the boys. East Central will also be in the hunt for the team titles.
Rushville and Franklin County travel to Connersville. The boys run at 10:30 a.m. with the girls following.
The Lions and Wildcats are joined by Cambridge City Lincoln, Centerville, Connersville, Knightstown, Hagerstown, New Castle, Northeastern, Richmond, Seton Catholic, Tri and Union County.
Northeastern, Hagerstown, Richmond, Centerville and Rushville will be looking to grab one of the top spots for the boys.
Centerville, Richmond and Rushville look to grab the championship trophy for the girls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.