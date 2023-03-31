BATESVILLE – Batesville’s softball team will be young in 2023. The Lady Bulldogs have just one senior and four juniors this season.
Batesville had three wins last year, but were in several games that could have ended up the other way with just a play here or there, according to Coach Cooney.
Coach Cooney said the offseason workouts were good.
“We had three to four eighth graders that showed up as well and worked hard and will be a good addition to the team next year,” Coach Cooney said.
Joining the one senior and four juniors are four sophomores and seven freshman.
With such a young team, Coach Cooney said team goal is to get better every day and continue to build on the fundamentals.
“Our numbers are starting to grow with a large freshman class that will help,” Coach Cooney said.
“As long as we play as a team and continue to get better every day, that’s all I can ask,” Coach Cooney added.
The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to be at Rising Sun Saturday and then return to the home field to host EIAC foe Rushville Monday.
