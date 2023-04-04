The Lady Cougars’ softball team is looking to improve on last year’s 5-15 campaign.
Head coach Lisa Huff said the preseason has gone well and the girls are working hard each day.
“Preseason workouts were good. We have 14 girls on the roster and 10 were regulars in the preseason workouts,” Coach Huff said.
The Lady Cougars will make some adjustments in their line-up with returning players to help fill holes left by graduation. South Decatur lost both pitchers and catcher from last year, but the Lady Cougars have three seniors with varsity experience to help guide the team.
“We return three seniors. Kassidy Haley, played shortstop last season, but will be moving to centerfield this season. Sami Storm and Kaitlyn Mikulec both played outfield and will be playing in the outfield again this season,” Coach Huff added.
The Lady Cougars also return three juniors in Molly Eden, Brooklyn Powers and Paige Paton.
“Molly played first last year, but is making the move to left field. Brooklyn played some third base and was our designated hitter. We look for her to be our designated hitter and play some first base. Paige will play infield,” Coach Huff said.
South has a strong sophomore class returning in Daisy Martin (pitcher), Lydia Witkemper (catcher), Arey Brown (first base, third base), Piper Phelps (second base) and Kyra Fields (shortstop). The Lady Cougars also welcome freshman Madalyn Shireman, Samantha Cole and Abby Field to the squad.
“We are a young team. We lost both our pitchers and catcher last year and our two leading hitters. We have a great group of girls that work hard and have great attitudes and work together as a team. We have several utility players that we will continue to move to different positions throughout the season. With a young team, we will continue to work on the fundamentals and we will get better everyday. I look forward to seeing how well this team progresses throughout the season and playing our best ball by sectional time,” Coach Huff added.
