GREENSBURG - The Greensburg junior high golf team hosted North Decatur and St. Mary's at the Greensburg Country Club on Friday.

The young Pirates won the team competition with a 178. St. Mary's was second with 208 and North was third with 218.

Brant Acra carded a 41 to lead the way for the Pirates. Colton Schroeder shot a 42. Jack McKenzie shot a 45 and  Logan Simpson shot a 50

For North, Owen Eldridge led the way with a 45. Brayden Yeager finished with 56. Brady Mauer was a shot back with 57. Scott Morford had a 60 and Micah Smith finished with 62.

South Decatur's Ayden Billingsley had a 60.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you