GREENSBURG - The Greensburg junior high golf team hosted North Decatur and St. Mary's at the Greensburg Country Club on Friday.
The young Pirates won the team competition with a 178. St. Mary's was second with 208 and North was third with 218.
Brant Acra carded a 41 to lead the way for the Pirates. Colton Schroeder shot a 42. Jack McKenzie shot a 45 and Logan Simpson shot a 50
For North, Owen Eldridge led the way with a 45. Brayden Yeager finished with 56. Brady Mauer was a shot back with 57. Scott Morford had a 60 and Micah Smith finished with 62.
South Decatur's Ayden Billingsley had a 60.
