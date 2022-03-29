GREENSBURG – Alex Meyer is in his first year as head coach for the Pirate baseball team. One year ago, the Pirates went 8-16 and finished 2-12 in the EIAC.
“We have had a very productive offseason. Our numbers have been great from the top down and we are excited about the work we were able to get done. We had kids in the weight room as well as out on the field when weather permitted,” Coach Meyer said.
Greensburg returns three senior captains: Corbin Matthews, Grayson Newhart and Karson Scheidler.
“Corbin is a versatile player that has been playing varsity since his freshman year. He brings great experience as well as leadership for our younger group. He will be a starting pitcher for us as well as playing center field for the first time this year and backing up on the infield. Grayson is a Huntington University soccer signee. He is a returning 3-year varsity player as well. He will be holding down the short stop position for us this year as well as picking up quality innings on the mound. He has a great bat and we look forward to him being on base a lot. Karson is a returning senior who was our most improved player last year. He is going to play outfield for us as well as pitch on the mound. We hope to have him hitting in the middle of our lineup and driving in a lot of runs,” Coach Meyer said.
The Pirates will be young this season with some freshman and sophomore in the regular rotation, according to Coach Meyer.
“Freshman Joey Everroad, Carter Hellmich and Lance Coy are three freshman who will be battling for playing time early on in the season. Joey is a power bat that is looking to play a lot of corner infield. Carter is going to hopefully be throwing a lot of innings on the mound as well as playing some first base for us. Lance, we are hoping is a utility player that we can put all around the diamond and get quality innings from at multiple positions,” Coach Meyer added. “Sophomore Gavin Owens is looking to hold things down behind the play for us this year at catcher. We are extremely excited about his leadership and progression we have saw out of him over the offseason. He will be depended on to help out pitchers and throw out base runners.”
Coach Meyer hopes the Pirates will take the productive offseason and build off it to help win more ball games this season.
“We are a young team, but we are very excited about what we have seen through the first week of practice. We look for a lot of growth out of both our JV and varsity teams this year,” Coach Meyer said.
“The goal is going to be to go grow and trend upward until tournament time and peak then. We are young and are going to have to learn that it takes seven innings, 21 outs to win a baseball game. We need to do the simple things right: catch the baseball when it’s hit to us, throw the baseball to the bag, and not put runners on base with free passes (walks). If we do the small things the right way, success should follow,” Coach Meyer added.
Joining Coach Meyer on the varsity coaching staff are Keegan McCamment and Collin Rigney. Bryan Dixon leads the junior varsity with Matt Miller as assistant.
