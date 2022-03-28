Greensburg golf coach Bryce Mize has a relatively inexperienced team this season, but the young team is talented.
Last year, the Pirates finished 52-13 through the regular season and invitationals. The Pirates went undefeated in conference matches, but finished fifth in the EIAC meet at Connersville.
Greensburg placed third in the sectional to earn a berth in the regional.
Key returners for the Pirates included sophomore Parker Phillips, junior Abe Tebbe and sophomore Hunter Springmeyer. All three played a significant role last year.
Also returning and looking to impact the varsity squad are senior Jonathan Flinn and junior Bryce Stringer.
“We have a large group of freshmen joining our team this year. Colten Schroeder, Jack McKinsey and Brant Acra will all look to contribute right away,” Coach Mize said.
“Though we have a younger, less experienced team, our goals remain consistent to what we hope to accomplish every season. We want to compete and hopefully take home a conference title,” Coach Mize said. “We fell short of that goal last year, but with six conference titles in the past eight years, we hope to get back on track this year. We also will look to advance to regional for the eighth straight year. Our previous seven trips came from a third place finish in sectional, so it would be nice to be a little more competitive this time around.”
Due to the pandemic, some of the Pirates have only one season of varsity golf experience. That is not diminishing the outlook for Greensburg this season.
“We have a lot of inexperience with varsity golf in our lineup this season. Due to the pandemic, my most experienced golfers really only have one season of varsity under their belts. However, I do believe that we have the talent to compete. We will be tested early in the season with a lot of away meets at unfamiliar courses, so I am curious to see how the guys handle that stretch,” Coach Mize added. “Once we get into May, though, we will have a lot of home meets, and by that time, inexperience should be a thing of the past. I look forward to seeing these guys compete and just how our lineup takes shape as the season arrives.”
Greensburg opens the season at the Edinburgh Golf Invitational on April 2 at Timbergate Golf Course.
