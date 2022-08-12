CONNERSVILLE - Greensburg's junior high football teams opened the season on the road at Connersville. The young Pirates split with the Spartans.
The seventh-grade Pirates posted a shut out victory 20-0 over the Spartans.
Greensburg had touchdowns by Matthew Fields, Levi Muckerheide and Max Buening.
Defense was the key on the night for the Pirates. The Pirates "D" stepped up with a team effort to hold the Spartans to -6 yards of total offense.
In the game, the Pirates' defense pressured the Connersville quarterback with seven sacks and disrupted the Spartan offense with several tackles for loss. In the secondary, the Pirates intercepted two Connersville passes. Sam Crowell and Buening each had an interception.
Coach Hadler and Coach Brogan were very pleased in the effort and results from the defensive side of the ball. The defensive effort set up the Pirate offence on the Spartan side of the field throughout much of the game. This great field position set up two short TDs for Greensburg. The Pirate offense tallied 150 yards, with the running game opened by the effort from the young Pirate lineman in the trenches.
Greensburg's eighth grade football team traveled to Connersville Thursday and fell to a solid Spartan squad 22-6.
The lone touchdown for the Pirates was a 10-yard pass from Zayden Miller to Bryson Chilton.
The young Pirates will be back in action following the seventh-grade game at Franklin County Tuesday. The seventh grade Pirates kick off at 5:30 p.m.
