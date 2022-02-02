GREENSBURG - The Greensburg seventh-grade boys basketball team won the annual 4-way tournament by defeating both Shelbyville and Greenfield.
In the first game, Greensburg got past Shelbyville in a tight game 31-27. Myles Mckinsey led the way with 16 points and was followed by Logan Simpson with eight and Jacoby Miller with seven.
In the championship game, Greensburg got off to a hot start and was up 27-8 at halftime en route to a 45-28 victory.
Jacoby Miller was on fire and scored 27 points. Other scorers were Logan Simpson nine points followed by Ian Dickson four, Myles McKinsey three and Zayden Miller two.
The Pirates won their last nine games of the season and ended up with a 15-6 record for the year.
-Information provided.
