South Decatur High School runners and coaches put on an elementary running camp earlier this month. More than 20 students in grades 2 through 6 participated in the camp, and high school and junior high athletes acted as coaches for the event.
Each day, young runners had the opportunity to move through different stations (nutrition, running form, stretching, pacing, etc.) organized and lead by the high school seniors. Each practice ended with some sort of running game or water balloon adventure.
The camp ended with a fun race where the kids got to put all of what they learned into practice racing each other. Big thanks to all the parents who sent their kids to camp, and congrats to the following winners of each race:
Grades 2-4
Boys
1. Brock Evans
2. Jack Shouse
3. Walter Johannigman
4. Zeke Harrell
Girls
1. Rose Schwering
2. Alice Fromer
3. Kanda Howard
4. Keira Troutman
Grades 5 and 6
Boys
1. Maddox Whittington
2. Matthew Lawhon
3. Hunter Danforth
Girls
1. Lydia Williams
2. Quinn Johannigman
3. Norah Fromer
4. Brailey Harrison
