GREENSBURG – Jason Simpson is experiencing something new going into his eighth season coaching girls basketball at Greensburg.
Never has he fielded a team so young.
The Pirates won’t have any seniors. The roster will feature a handful of juniors and sophomores, and it’s likely multiple freshmen will be in the starting lineup.
While the Pirates have an inordinate amount of youth, they played approximately 25-30 games in June, with an incredible amount of learning taking place.
“This was probably our most productive summer because of just how much better we got every single day, whether it be through practice or the level of teams we were playing against,” Simpson said. “We went up to Indy for a league. Playing against Indianapolis schools, it’s a totally different speed of things, but you could see us getting better in the games. They were starting to recognize things and they were able to adjust on the fly.
“I was extremely pleased with the progress that we made in the month of June.”
While the Pirates are going to be extremely young and inexperienced, they're only inexperienced in terms of playing varsity basketball. The incoming freshmen have played an inordinate amount of AAU basketball, Simpson said.
The freshman class was tremendous in junior high, going 38-1 the past two years. The class went undefeated as eighth-graders, winning every game except one by double digits.
“They’ve played a ton of basketball,” Simpson said.
Mylie Wilkison is an incoming freshman who has a knack for putting the ball in the basket, Simpson said.
Kayla Tamm is another incoming freshman who can shoot from anywhere on the floor.
“She’s got Steph Curry-type range,” Simpson said.
Simpson joked that he’s not sure 2018 grad Kyra Whitaker, who sunk 229 3-pointers in her career, will want to come watch a game next season because she’ll see Tamm shooting from places he used to get on Whitaker about shooting from.
“There were times I’d tell her, ‘Maybe that was not the best shot,” Simpson said. “With Kayla, I say just shoot it. I should’ve been that way with Kyra, honestly. I’ve loosened up over the years.”
Leah West is another freshman who possesses tremendous talent. She plays on the wing, can slash to the basket, and she’s quick and athletic.
A coach from an NAIA school in Chicago talked to Simpson after a summer shootout at East Central, and asked about West.
“Is she gonna be a junior or a senior?” the coach asked Simpson.
“She’s coming into her freshman year,” Simpson replied.
The coach said he won’t be talking to Simpson again, because he thinks West will be a Division I player.
“I knew she could be pretty good, but for a college coach to come out and say that? Wow,” Simpson said. “She works at it. She’s in the gym literally every single day. So hopefully some big things on the horizon for her.”
Carlee Adams is a sophomore who started as a freshman. She is Greensburg’s leading returning scorer (4.3 per game) and rebounder (4.2).
Adams jumped into basketball right after the softball team’s state tournament run ended at semi-state in early June.
“You could already see how much more comfortable she was with the speed of the varsity game,” Simpson said. “She was much more aggressive looking to score than she was last year, which was awesome to see because we’re gonna need that scoring punch from her.”
Greensburg is coming off a 12-7 season. Its top three leading scorers graduated, with Melina Wilkison, Taylor Cooney and Anna West Leah's older sister) accounting for 42.1 of the team’s 51.1 points.
While the roster will be much, much younger, the girls are hungry to learn and constantly ask to get into the gym.
“It’s so much fun to have that when you have kids asking, ‘Coach, can you let me in the gym so I can go shoot?’ Talk about a breath of fresh air. That’s awesome,” Simpson said. “Their willingness to be coached and to learn on the fly was a lot of fun to see.”
The girls also enjoy competing. Out of all the games, there were only two in which they got blown out: Lawrence Central and Charlestown.
Teams often threw multiple defenses at the Pirates. During the season, they’ll practice and work on executing against certain defense. But in the summer, Simpson would draw up something quick on the fly and they tried their best to execute it.
“Was it prefect? Absolutely not; it’s the middle of the summer,” Simpson said. “But their attention to detail and listening and being coached and adjusting – I couldn’t have been more pleased with the way that our summer went.”
