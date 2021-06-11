GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Youth Running Club hosted its 9th annual running clinic June 1-4. It was a very large DCYRC clinic with 94 youth from around the county participating in a variety of running games, dynamic stretches and warm-ups, led by over 30 volunteers of local high school runners, college athletes and area coaches during the clinic.
The young runners, grades 2-8, also received mini lessons in running from community members and successful runners and coaches from around the state of Indiana.
The motto for the 2021 clinic was “Go for the G.O.L.D.!” Each letter of G.O.L.D. represented the topic for each day. Tuesday began with the letter G in the word G.O.L.D. which stood for “Getting” ready or “Gearing” up to run by eating and drinking the right foods and drinks, wearing the correct running attire, warming up and stretching properly, and building up miles gradually.
On Wednesday the topic was about being “Optimistic” with the letter O. In running, just as in life, it is important to be optimistic and focus on the good things to get you through the obstacles you face.
Thursday was dedicated to the letter L for “Lessons” in running and how to approach competitions through pacing and racing strategies.
The last day of the clinic on Friday the youth competed in a one-mile race and went for the G.O.L.D.. with “Determination.” Some of the speakers to emphasize these important points included Columbus North’s track and cross country coach Danny Fisher, White River Running Company owner Brandy Legge, Greensburg High School top distance runner Kole Stephens and DCMH nutritionist Melissa Yake.
At the conclusion of the clinic the DCYRC members participated in a mile race in their specific age groups. The top three girls and top three boys in each age group earned gold, silver and bronze medals for their performances.
Second-grader Nolan Hash broke a record and fifth-grader Madeline Risher tied a record.
All the participants received DCYRC water bottles, backpacks and certificates at the end of the week for their successful completion of the clinic.
The Decatur County Youth Running Club thanked all of its sponsors for their contributions.
Mile race results
Second-grade, top three girls: Gianna Scholle 8:46, Cora Gauck, Ava Meyer.
Second-grade, top three boys: Nolan Hash 7:13, Owen Brancamp, Bennett Hygema
Third-grade, top three girls: Kelsey Slaven 7:50, Payton Koors, Caroline Schutte
Third-grade, top three boys: Aaron Abplanalp 6:41, Jack Gindling, Owen Jones
Fourth-grade, top three girls: Maria Scholle 7:30, Kate McNulty, Lilli Welsh
Fourth-grade, top three boys: Fletcher Hash 7:00, Landon Fuel, Roy Middendorf
Fifth-grade, top three girls: Madeline Risher 6:38, Makayla Kiefer, Sophie Buening
Fifth-grade, top three boys: Jackson Tekulve 6:38, Logan Fisse, Lucas Gadberry
Sixth-grade, top three girls: Josie Wenning 7:08, Frankie Fry, Kylie Harpring
Sixth-grade, top three boys: Max Buening 6:44, Brennan Noah, Conner Bedel
Seventh- and eighth-grade girls: Lexi Harris 6:22, Alaina Bedel, Katie Fisse
Seventh- and eighth-grade boys: Braylon Brancamp 5:56, Joe Hawkins, Quinton Walker
Information provided
