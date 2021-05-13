The Decatur County Youth Running Camp offers youth a fun week of learning about being healthy, running and racing.
The camp has taken placed nine of the past 10 years, and featured over 100 participants in 2019.
It will take place Tuesday, June 1 until Friday, June 4, and will last from 10 a.m. to noon each day. Any students entering second through eighth grade are able to attend.
Runners will meet at the Greensburg High School track for a warm-up and will learn running tips from college cross country coaches and high school runners. The runners will then break into age groups to run and play games together. This will be followed by a snack time, stretching and a wrap-up summarizing what was learned that day about running.
Because 2021 is an Olympic year, the theme for this camp is going to be GOLD. Here's what will be discussed each day:
G = gear and get ready
O = optimism
L = lessons in running
D = determination
The speaker lineup is still being finalized. In the past, college and high school coaches from the area as well as several collegiate runners from around Indiana have spoken to the campers.
The cost is $25 per person or $50 maximum per family. This includes a T-shirt, snacks, drinks and awards for the one mile race on the last day of camp. The Decatur County Community Foundation, Inc. helps fund the clinic.
Those who register by turning in a form to their school office by Friday, May 21 will save $5 compared to registering on June 1, when the cost will be $30 per person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.