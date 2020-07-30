Hello everybody! This is Jim Ephlin, at the Rushville Bowl, where all the action is. Action galore was what we had Saturday afternoon as we held the inaugural Rushville Bowl Scratch Youth Royale.
We had 27 youth bowlers from three different states compete for $1,000 in scholarship money. Our format had participants bowl 3 games to get seeded in the Royale Bracket.
Scores were medium to high as two bowlers hit 700s and fifth place was a 225 average. What was different was the Royale Bracket has No. 1 qualifier bowl the No. 2 qualifier and No. 3 bowls No. 4 and so on.
The final match had Korey Deck of New Castle versus Ryan Speer from near Beech Grove. The match was close all the way with mostly spares being put up. The 10th frame saw Ryan “Don’t you do it” Speer miss a 10 pin to give Korey a shot. Needing a mark, he picked up the 6-10 to take home the championship.
Ten bowlers shared in a $950 prize fund with Korey winning $250 and Ryan receiving $200. All winnings were deposited into the bowlers SMART Accounts.
I would like to thank our tournament staff Rick Harris, Karen Ephlin, Diana Morrison, Don Morrison and Margaret Holiday.
We now have the information for the organizational meeting of the Tuesday Ladies Recreational League. The first meeting of the season will be Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Rushville Bowl. The first night of league play will be Tuesday, Sept. 8. We have ladies in the league in age anywhere from 18 to 82. Individuals can easily be placed on teams.
Information on the Monday Men Trio will be coming next week.
The season is fast approaching so get out to the center and throw a couple of games. Your teammates will be glad you did. See you next week!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.