BATESVILLE – Riley Zink was dealing on the mound.
The Batesville senior struck out 14 Rushville batters during Thursday’s game at Liberty Park, helping the Bulldogs earn a 10-2 win.
The Dogs have won nine straight, and 11 of their last 12. They’re 15-4 overall and remain atop the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference at 7-2.
Rushville fell to 3-13 overall and 2-9 in the EIAC.
Zink pitched five innings, meaning he nearly recorded every out via strikeout. He allowed only two hits and two walks. Both runs Rushville scored were unearned.
The Bulldogs scored four in the first and fifth innings, plus two in the third. They put together nine hits and seven different players drew a walk.
Zach Wade and Trey Peters smacked doubles, with Wade driving in three runs and Peters knocking in one.
Max Baumer went 2-for-3, while Travis Lecher went 2-for-4 and scored three times.
Jack Grunkemeyer and Cole Werner each recorded a single and an RBI.
Rushville got both of its runs in the third, when Austin Howard and Adam Sizemore scored. Tyler Smith and Jack Culley each had singles.
Up next
The two teams will meet again at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Rushville.
Batesville will host Greensburg at 10 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Park. A special celebration will take place before the game, recognizing 100 years of Batesville baseball at Liberty Park.
