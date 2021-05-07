ST. LEON – Riley Zink had it working on the mound and at the plate Thursday. The Batesville senior threw six shutout innings, plus drove in two runs, helping the Bulldogs take a 4-0 win over Lawrenceburg.
It was Batesville’s ninth straight win. The Dogs are 13-4 overall and sit alone atop the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference at 6-2.
The loss knocked Lawrenceburg (10-7, 6-3 EIAC) out of first place.
The game was played at East Central as part of the Reds High School Showcase.
Zink struck out 12 and allowed only four hits and one walk. He was named Reds High School Showcase MVP.
Jack Grunkemeyer relived Zink (who threw 103 pitches) in the seventh, striking out two.
Calvin Sherwood went 2-for-3 to lead the offense. He put the Bulldogs up 1-0 in the first, scoring on a wild pitch.
Zach Wade had an RBI single in the third.
Zink drove in Trey Peters and Max Baumer, who both reached via singles, with a base knock in the seventh.
Grunkemeyer had the lone extra-base hit, hitting a double in the seventh.
Up next
The Bulldogs will host Jennings County at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Liberty Park. It’s Youth League Night, and youth leaguers will be able to get autographs after the game.
