Joey Logano has completed plans to donate $1 million through his Joey Logano Foundation to help in America’s struggle against the deadly Coronavirus Pandemic.
The popular 2018 NASCAR Cup champion and his wife Brittany announced on his Facebook site and to the media Tuesday their plans.
“I’ve been blessed to have the ability to help others with our platform, and for the past few weeks, the Joey Logano Foundation has been able to help in multiple ways on the local level,” Logano said. “However, Brittany (wife) and I knew we could do more, and I felt a huge calling to give on a larger capacity at a statewide and national level. Partnering up with Elevation Outreach (Church) couldn’t have been a better fit.
“At a blistering pace, Elevation Outreach and the Joey Logano Foundation have been able to create a $1 million COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, which will help provide funding and necessary supplies for the organizations in need during this scary time. Part of the Joey Logano Foundation’s mission is to inspire others to live a life of generosity, and our hope is that this Response and Recovery Fund is a catalyst for others to be inspired to give back during this pandemic...The moment is now that people need help.”
“We are putting $350,000 into this right off the bat this week,” Logano said. “The next part is to see where this awful virus keeps going, and to see where the need is for everybody. That’s the goal right now. We’re so proud to partner with some of great organizations especially Elevation Outreach. I hope everyone is staying safe.”
The $1 million Joey Logano Foundation/Elevation Outreach funding will address a variety of needs, including medical supplies, educational access, food distribution, and financial shortages in the greater Charlotte, N C area and communities across the United States. The Elevation Outreach Church is based in Charlotte, and has locations in Virginia, Florida, South Carolina and Canada.
