In a determined and dominating performance, Joey Logano out-dueled his fellow Championship 4 competitors, and the entire 36-car NASCAR Cup Pheonix Raceway field to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series 2022 season finale, and capture his second NASCAR Cup Series Championship.
The confident and hard-driving Logano started from the pole-position and led a race-high 188 laps (of 312 laps). He held off Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney and closest Championship 4 competitor Ross Chastain to earn his fourth win in 2022, 31st Cup Series victory, and more importantly his second NASCAR Cup Series Title.
After performing one of his patented smoky, spinning victory “burnouts”, an elated Logano emerged from his winning, bright yellow No. 22 Team Penske Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang GT exclaiming, “We did it! Yes! We’re champions again! Oh my God I’m so excited. Thank you everybody.”
When asked about his feelings coming into the NASCAR season finale, the likeable 32-year-old Connecticut native who won the NASCAR Cup Championship in 2018 quickly responded, “No doubt. I knew going into this thing that we were going to win the championship. I’ve truly never been this ready for a championship race. It’s all about championships. I can’t thank Ford and Shell-Pennzoil enough for supporting me over the last 10 years, getting us a couple championships. It’s such a big deal to win these championships. It impacts so many people’s lives. The No. 22 in ‘22. I told you so. It means so much...it’s so special.”
Logano became the first Ford driver to win two NASCAR Cup championships since David Pearson won titles in his Ford Torino in 1968 and 1969. Logano is the 17th NASCAR driver to win multiple Cup championships.
The 2022 Daytona 500 winner and Logano’s Penske teammate Austin Cindric earned the 2022 Sunoco Rookie of the Year which was awarded after the Phoenix Raceway season finale.
Ross Chastain, who finished third in the race and wound up second in the Championship 4 title chase to winning 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Logano commented on his efforts, “Hats off to Mr. Penske (Roger) and everybody on Joey’s team...I’m happy for them and I’m genuinely happy right now...I just wish we had another go at it.”
Finishing behind winner Logano, Blaney, and third-place Chastain were Chase Briscoe, Kevin Harvick, William Byron, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, 2021 NASCAR Cup champ Kyle Larson with Championship 4 contender Christopher Bell rounding out the top 10 finishers.
