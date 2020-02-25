Joey Logano held off the field in a two-lap shootout to capture his second straight Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday.
A caution flag slowed the field with only six laps remaining, and Penske teammate Ryan Blaney out front cruising to what appeared to be his first win at the Las Vegas 1.5 mile oval.
Most of the leaders came into the pits for four fresh tires, but Logano didn’t hear new crew chief Paul Wolfe’s call to pit for tires. So, Logano stayed on the race track, a move that cycled his No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang GT into the lead. It appeared the Middletown, Ct. native would be a “sitting duck” to the numerous cars behind him on four fresh Goodyears.
But, Logano got a great push from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the restart with two laps remaining , and somehow held of the charging field to steal the win in his sponsor’s (Pennzoil) 400-mile race.
An elated Logano commented after his big win.
“Clean air was going to be the key with old tires,” Logano said. “I got a good push and was able to able to get down in front and separate myself from the field a little bit and hold them off.”
The Las Vegas win was the 24th NASCAR career victory for the 2018 NASCAR Cup champion. Matt DiBenedetto finished second, with Stenhouse third.
