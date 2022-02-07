Joey Logano outdueled pole-sitter and race-favorite Kyle Busch to claim a huge win in Sunday's inaugural Busch Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Logano started fourth in the 150-lap special (non-points) event on the temporary quarter-mile asphalt oval built inside the historic Coliseum.
Kyle Busch, who led most of the race found himself under attack from Logano with just more than 35 laps remaining. Logano had been running a smooth and incident-free race, saving his tires for a late-race challenge to the dominant Busch.
Logano pulled alongside of Busch and the two arch enemies battled side-by-side when the final caution flag flew on lap 116. It was deemed that Logano had the nose of his No.22 Team Penske Ford Mustang GT ahead of the No.18 Toyota of Busch when the caution slowed the field.
Logano earned the huge advantage of starting on the inside of the narrow quarter-mile oval ahead of Busch. When the green flag resumed racing on Lap 117, Logano smoothly pulled away from Busch, who was passed by Kyle Larson.
After a brief battle with Larson, Busch made a strong run at Logano closing within a half car-length with only five laps remaining. Logano still ran a steady and smooth pace as Busch charged hard in the corner locking up his brakes and sliding his smoking tires.
Logano's No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Mustang gradually pulled away from Busch to take the checkered flag by about four car-lengths over the fading Busch. Austin Dillon finished third, followed by Erik Jones with Kyle Larson rounding out the top five.
After an amazing celebration burn-out that circled most of the race track, Logano jumped on the roof of his winning car and saluted the cheering fans, estimated at 50,000.
An elated Logano them commented on his historic first L.A. Coliseum Clash victory and first win in NASCAR's new Next Generation race cars, "I can't believe it; we're here! The L.A. Coliseum! We got the victory with the Shell/Pennzoil Mustang! This is an awesome event. Congratulations to NASCAR. Such a huge step in our industry to be able to do this. Put on an amazing race for everybody. I'm out of breath. I'm so excited about this. This is a big race!"
The NASCAR teams now move to Daytona Beach International Speedway to prepare for the first race of the 2022 Cup Series season - the Daytona 500 on Feb. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.