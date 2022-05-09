DARLINGTON S.C. - Joey Logano was forced into the wall by William Byron on the last restart and lost his lead Sunday at Darlington. Undaunted and angered, the hard driving Team Penske driver caught the fading Byron with less than two laps remaining in Sunday’s Goodyear 400, setting up a thrilling conclusion to the hotly contested NASCAR Cup race on the series’ oldest and most challenging speedway.
Logano had pushed his No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang GT to within a few car lengths of Byron’s fading No. 24 Hendrick Racing Chevy going down the backstretch. As the cars entered Darlington’s treacherous Darlington Turn 3, Byron slowed perceptively and moved down to block Logano’s charge.
But, the determined Logano charged hard into the critical corner bumping the block of Byron’s machine sending it up the track as Logano dove low and into the lead as the white flag waved signaling the final lap.
Logano drove the final lap to earn his 28th NASCAR Cup Series career victory, breaking a 40-race victory drought, and locking himself into the 2022 NASCAR Cup playoffs.
