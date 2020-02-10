RICHMOND — The Greensburg Pirates wrestling duo of Eric Lowe and Evan Bray wrestled their way to the Semistate round of the IHSAA tournament on Saturday.
At the Tiernan Center in Richmond, Bray and Lowe each finished third in their respective weight classes.
In the opening round at 160 lbs., Lowe (23-18) defeated Centerville’s Luke Tinkle (33-7).
In the semi-finals, Lowe was defeated by Kasey Carr (36-11) of East Central, sending him to the third place match with Javin Payne of Hagerstown (30-12).
For third place, Lowe won by fall in 4:10.
At 120 lbs., Evan Bray (33-10) used a victory over Northeastern’s Jackson Ramsey (24-19) to advance to the semi-finals.
In the semi-finals Bray was defeated by East Central’s Tyler Schneider (35-7).
The defeat sent Bray into the third place match with Milan’s Ashton Myers (34-12), where Bray won by a score of 6-2. The duo will compete in the New Castle Regional on Saturday.
