It’s horrifying to imagine… alone, lost in the dark and adrift on a jet ski far from visible land on Lake Michigan. This is the situation Jerimiah Merritt of Gary, faced on Aug. 14.
Fortunately Merritt was rescued after a lengthy multiagency search coordinated by Indiana Conservation Officers on Lake Michigan.
On Friday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m., Jerimiah Merritt, 24, of Gary, left the Portage Marina on a personal watercraft (PWC) to go riding on Lake Michigan. After Merritt failed to return home, his family located his vehicle parked at the Portage Marina and called 911.
Indiana Conservation Officers and the Portage Police Department immediately responded and determined Merritt may be in danger and requested additional assistance in the search. The Portage Police Department initially began searching the lakefront near Portage Lakefront Park utilizing an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).
The Portage Fire Department’s Marine 1, United States Coast Guard (USCG), Lake County Sheriff’s Department Aviation and Marine Units, Ogden Dunes Police, and Indiana Dunes National Park Rangers responded and expanded the search by utilizing off-road vehicles, emergency watercraft, UAVs, and helicopters.
Approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning, a USCG Helicopter spotted Merritt adrift on his PWC approximately five miles offshore from Portage Lakefront Park. A USCG vessel made contact and brought Merritt to safety.
Merritt reported having mechanical issues with his PWC at 8 p.m. the previous evening and was unable to return to shore. He did not have a cell phone or any other means of communication to call for help.
Indiana Conservation Officers strongly encourage recreational watercraft users to carry a variety of safety equipment, including communication devices, with them while boating. It is also important to always tell someone where you are going and when you plan to return when going on the water. For more on boating safety, please visit our website at the following link: https://www.in.gov/dnr/law-enforcement/education/boating-education-and-safety/
In addition to the agencies assisting on the scene were the Porter County Central Communications 911 Center, Lake County Communications 911 Center, and Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch Center played vital roles in the rescue effort.
Additional Reserved Hunts
Hunters can apply for additional reserved hunt opportunities at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed below. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license valid for the hunt for which they apply.
Many of the additional hunting opportunities are available through Fish & Wildlife managed Game Bird Habitat Areas (GBA) and through the Indiana Private Lands Access program (IPLA). Learn more about IPLA at bit.ly/3fTWbu8.
For the below opportunities, hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants can view draw results online within two weeks after the application period has closed. An email will be sent to all applicants when draws have been completed.
All applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on the listed closing date.
New this year, GBA pheasant hunts have been broken into two separate online draws. The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife modified the applications to allow people to apply closer to the actual hunt dates. The purpose of the change is to reduce the number of people who apply for a hunt and get drawn, but does not show up for their GBA pheasant hunt.
- IPLA Deer Hunts, Scott County, open Aug. 16 - Aug. 30
- November GBA Pheasant, open Aug. 16 - Sept. 30
- IPLA Game Bird, open Aug. 16 - Sept. 30
- December GBA Pheasant, open Sept. 27 - Oct. 31
Put-and-take pheasant hunt spots will be available for purchase starting Sept. 3 at 7 a.m. ET and remain open until filled. Participating Fish & Wildlife areas (FWAs) include Atterbury, Glendale, J.E. Roush Lake, Pigeon River, Tri-County, Willow Slough, and Winamac. A per-person fee of $30 for each slot is required.
Please note only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes may be made once an application is submitted.
The application process is consolidated into the license system website along with CheckIN Game and HIP registration. An online account is not required to apply, but a Customer ID number is needed.
In the system, hunts without a registration fee follow the same process as those with a fee. To register for hunts with no fee required, applicants will still be asked to “Add to Cart,” “Proceed to Checkout,” and “Place Order.” If the transaction total is $0, the applicant will not be asked to enter credit card information. Applicants must place an order to submit their application.
To view draw results, applicants can log into their license system account or click “View Hunt Draw Results” at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. From there, applicants should select “Click Here” under Reserved Hunts to see the status of registered hunts. The link will only show upcoming hunts an individual has registered for. Logging into an account online is required to see the full history of past hunt registrations.
For more information on the hunts, including how many partners you may bring per hunt as well as hunt dates, see on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
Juvenile Injured In ORV Accident
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident injuring a young boy. The accident occurred Saturday at 2:45 p.m. on private property in the 3800 block of West U.S. Highway 50. Initial investigation showed the 7-year-old operator lost control of the machine and struck a tree.
He was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in North Vernon and later transported to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis for facial and abdominal injuries. He was wearing a helmet during the accident.
For more information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures, see https://www.offroad-ed.com/in/handbook/ and https://www.in.gov/dnr/outdoor/4431.htm
