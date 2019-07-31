INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — Pat McAfee announced Monday he has taken on a few new gigs with ESPN.
In a video posted to Twitter, the former Colts punter said he was the “luckiest dude on earth” as he announced he’ll join Matt Hasselbeck, Adam Amin and Molly McGrath on ESPN for “Thursday Night Football.”
According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, McAfee will be the color analyst during Thursday night college football games.
McAfee will also make appearances on the ESPN morning show, “Get Up” with Mike Greenberg and Jalen Rose once a week.
Despite his short history in the broadcast booth for games, McAfee said he had the time of his life when he called games last year. After a failed social media campaign for him to become the newest Monday Night Football commentator, he said he was a little disappointed.
He even considered restarting his kicking career, realizing a few NFL teams were in need of field goal kickers — until his knee started swelling.
After McAfee’s 2017 retirement, he ventured into other media brands including Barstool Sports, WWE and Fox. According to a release from ESPN, McAfee can continue working with other media outlets.
McAfee said there were more big announcements on the way, but for now, he was excited to get back in the booth on Thursday nights. The first Thursday night game of the season will be in Week 1, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. when UCLA plays at Cincinnati.
