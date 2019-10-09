WESTLAKE, Ohio – Well on their way to finishing in the middle of the pack at this week’s Tom Tontimonia Invitational, the IUPUI men’s golf team was dealt a bit of adversity on Tuesday (Oct. 8) when the Jaguars had to settle for a 12th place finish at the tournament, hosted by Cleveland State at Lakewood Country Club.
The Jags were unable to post a score for the third and final round when sophomore Matthew Baxter was unable to finish his round due to injury and senior Johnny Hsu was later disqualified, leaving the Jags looking up at the remainder of the field.
Senior Nathan Cunningham narrowly missed a top-10 finish, closing tied for 11th at 1-over 214 (71-70-73).
“Today was a rough way to finish. Some unfortunate things that happened led to a withdraw and a DQ for us. But we have next week off to think about our performance, our mistakes and how to improve and get ready for Xavier,” Cunningham said. “Today was really rough for me. I started off badly and stopped off of No. 10’s green at 4-over. I heard that Baxter had to withdraw and it motivated me to grind it out and play hard. I finished strong on my last three holes to finish with a hard fought 2-over.”
Baxter, who had carded rounds of 75 and 73 on Monday, limped his way through the opening nine holes before ultimately walking off after his 11th hole. Things were compounded when Hsu was disqualified, leaving the Jags with just three scores.
Junior Keegan McCullough fired a final round 74 to end his tournament at 222 (77-71-74), tied for 33rd among the 78-player field. True freshman Preston Nanthavong closed his first collegiate tournament at 231 (78-75-78) in a return to his home state of Ohio.
Bowling Green captured the team title at 15-under 837, beating second place Wright State by seven shots. BGSU’s Rodrigue Vie earned medalist honors at 8-under 205, defeating a pair of players by a single shot for the individual win.
IUPUI will put a capper on the fall slate on Oct. 21-22 when the Jaguars compete in the Muskies Classic, hosted by Xavier.
Provided by IUPUI Athletics
