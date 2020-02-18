SAVANNAH, Ga. - Behind a 12th place finish by Greensburg’s own Keegan McCullough, the IUPUI men's golf team put up a strong opening showing of the spring schedule at this weekend's Invitational at Savannah Harbor, posting a final round 2-over 290 to end tied for seventh among 19 teams.
The Jaguars closed the 54-hole event at 885 (299-296-290), tied with both Northern Kentucky and Columbia. Valparaiso won the team title at 5-over 869 and Wright State was second at 871.
WSU's Austin Schoonmaker earned medalist honors at 7-under 209 (69-70-70) to win by two shots.
Junior Keegan McCullough just missed a top-10 finish at 2-over 218 (76-73-69). McCullough made five birdies in an eight-hole stretch at one point to get to 4-under before making a bogey on his final hole of the tourney to close at 3-under 69.
"It was a battle this week coming off of a layoff of a couple months and coming out and performing like this, not only personally but as a team, is awesome," McCullough said. "There is a lot to look forward to. We put people on notice with our play.
"I'm really proud of our team."
IUPUI had a tournament best three eagles, including a pair from Nanthavong. In addition, the Jags ranked near the top of the field with 171 pars, tied for fifth among the teams.
The Jags will return to action on Mar. 9-10 when they compete in the Orlando Invitational, being played at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. and hosted by George Mason.
