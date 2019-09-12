MURRAY, Ky. — The IUPUI men’s golf team finished off a sixth-place effort at this week’s Murray State Invitational on Tuesday (Sept. 10), carding a final round 295 to end the 54-hole tournament at 872 (284-293-295). Host Murray State held off a hard charging UT-Martin squad for the team title, finishing at 22-under 830 while UTM notched a final round 273 to fall four shots shy of the Racers.
UTM’s Jack Story coasted to medalist honors by 11 shots with a 54-hole 195.
Senior Johnny Hsu led the Jaguars for the week, tying for 17th among the 95-player field at 215 (71-69-75) and sophomore Matthew Baxter was the Jaguars’ low man on Tuesday with a final round even par 71. Baxter ended his tournament one shot back of Hsu at 216 (67-78-71), tied for 20th overall.
“It was pretty disappointing to double bogey the last hole, but it’s always nice when you have six birdies on your card, so there’s lots to be happy about and take from this week,” Baxter said.
Baxter finished the tournament with 13 birdies overall, including making birdie on the par-5, 514-yard No. 17 in all three rounds. Junior Keegan McCullough ended his tournament at 220 (72-72-76), tying for 36th overall.
Senior Kyle Miller had his best round of the tournament on Tuesday with a final round 73 to close at 228. True freshman Devin Trusty also finished at 228 after a final round 228.
Senior Nathan Cunningham finished tied with McCullough at 220 (71-73-76) while playing as an individual.
IUPUI will be back in action on Sept. 16-17 when the Jaguars participate in the Crusader Collegiate in Valparaiso.
