HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. – Junior Keegan McCullough fired a final round, 1-under 71 to lead the IUPUI men’s golf team on Tuesday (Mar. 10) at the Orlando Invitational, being held at Mission Inn Resort & Club this week. With McCullough leading the way, the Jaguars posted a final round 313 and finished seventh among the 11 teams at 941 (315-313-313).
McCullough was one of just three players among the 69-player field to break par on Tuesday, rocketing him up the leaderboard to finish tied for 13th at 228 (78-79-71). Senior Johnny Hsu closed tied for 25th at 234 (80-76-78) and senior Nathan Cunningham tied for 33rd overall at 235 (73-78-84).
McCullough was in line for a monster round, getting to 3-under after making his fifth birdie of the day on his 14th hole of the day, but made back-to-back bogeys late to finish at 1-under. It was his fourth round of par or better this season.
“This week was tough. The course is very demanding and I have never played it before, so it took a couple rounds for me to understand where to hit it, but I figured it out today,” McCullough said. “It was another good finish for me and the team made good strides this week.”
The tournament served as a preview of the 2020 Horizon League Championships, which will be played on the same course in roughly six weeks.
“It was a challenging week for sure. The Mackenzie Tour was there this last week and they got the greens firm and fast. Course management and ball control were needed for sure,” head coach Jamie Broce said. “We played solid in spots, but when we made mistakes, we didn’t do a good job of limiting those mistakes and minimizing damage.
“It was a real education on where we need to improve heading into the remainder of the spring. Spirits are high and we’re excited to leave for Spring Break week and prepare for our next event in Northern Alabama.”
Freshman Preston Nanthavong made two late birdies in his countable round of 80 to end his tournament at 248 (84-84-80). Enrico Rissi Miozzo rounded out the Jaguars’ lineup at 251 (87-80-84).
McCullough finished with a team-high nine birdies for the week while Cunningham had eight. Hsu made the team’s lone eagle of the tournament, doing so on the par-5 No. 14 on Tuesday, and also had a team-high 32 pars for the week.
IUPUI will be back in action on Mar. 23-24 when it competes in The Spring Classic, hosted by Northern Alabama in Muscle Shoals, Ala.
