CINCINNATI, Ohio – The IUPUI men’s golf team wrapped up the fall slate on Tuesday as the Jaguars carded a final round 299 at the Musketeers Classic at Maketewah Country Club. The Jaguars concluded the two-day, 54-hole event at 907 (300-308-299), placing 13th overall. Wisconsin won the team title at 9-over 861 while Morehead State’s Cooper Collins earned medalist honors at 4-under 209 (67-71-71).
IUPUI junior Keegan McCullough was the team’s top finisher at 9-over 222, aided largely by a final round even par 71 (76-75-71), mixing three birdies with three bogeys and 12 pars. McCullough opened his round with a birdie and never strayed from 1-over or 1-under throughout the entire round.
“I’ve been battling a back problem all week. Today I just kept it in play with the high winds today and did not force anything today,” McCullough said. “I stayed really patient and just let the round develop. It was a good way for me to end the fall.”
Senior Johnny Hsu posted a 3-over 74 and both Nathan Cunningham and Preston Nanthavong shot rounds of 77. Jure Vasle capped the Jaguars’ lineup with an 80. Hsu also made three birdies while Cunningham and Nanthavong had two apiece. Hsu was 1-under after 10 holes, but gave back a few shots late in the round, due in part to a pair of double bogeys.
McCullough finished tied for 34th overall and Cunningham tied for 42nd at 224 (73-74-77). Hsu was one shot behind him at 225 (74-77-74).
McCullough finished among the tournament leaders with 34 pars while Cunningham was just behind him at 32.
The tournament capped the Jaguars’ fall slate as Cunningham led the squad with a 73.33 scoring average, just ahead of Matthew Baxter’s 73.36. McCullough is just off their pace at 73.78 while the team scoring average sits at 297.93.
The Jags will open the spring on Feb. 15-16 at the Invitational at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Ga., hosted by William & Mary.
Story provided by IUPUI Athletics
