GREENSBURG — Keegan McCullough’s junior season at IUPUI was just getting going on the golf course.
Two events into the spring season, the Jaguars, the Horizon League and the NCAA as a whole came to a halt because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“My spring season started off really well,” McCullough said. “I had shot a couple good under par rounds on some very tough golf courses in Georgia and in Florida so that was good for me. I finished top 15 in both tournaments which was really good considering the fields were loaded with competition. I believe I finished with a scoring average of 73 and when the season stats came out I beat 71 percent of the competition every time I teed it up.”
On top of that, McCullough was named to the IUPUI All-Academic List.
These things quickly took a backseat though, as the entire sports world was put on pause.
McCullough explained where he and the team were when they found out the news.
“We had just finished up our event in Orlando and we were in the airport waiting on our flight when we got the news that the Horizon League had canceled all sports for the rest of the year,” McCullough said. “That is when we knew that we were done. As far as the guys reaction we were all hit with a mixture of anger and sadness. It was just a terrible feeling knowing that we had put in all that work in the fall and winter for our conference championship and NCAA Championships and it just got taken from us.”
The IUPUI coaching staff has remained in contact with the team members with plans for the coming months.
“We were all on a FaceTime call yesterday (Monday, March 30),” McCullough said. “He was checking up on us making sure we were doing well. He is just looking forward to next year and that’s about it. Personally with me he has set my summer schedule for me getting me ready for all the tournaments I need to play in.”
McCullough has returned to his home in Greensburg to finish the spring semester online and will now turn his attention to summer tournaments with hopes of continued improvement.
“I was so ready to go win my conference title and compete with the best guys in the nation,” McCullough said. “It took awhile for everything to sink in for us but we have a lot of our own summer events scheduled already so we will get after it again starting in May with our own schedules.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.