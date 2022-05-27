WHITESTOWN - During the inaugural Indiana Global Economic Summit, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown announced the company’s plans to build a state-of-the-art IndyCar facility in Whitestown, creating up to 175 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025.
"Indiana's reputation as a leader in motorsports continues to gain speed with companies like McLaren Racing choosing to invest in our state," Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. "When Sec. Chambers and I met with Zak Brown during our recent trip to Europe, we were overly impressed that sustainability and adaptability have been the keys to their success. This aligns perfectly with what we are building here in Indiana.”
Headquartered in Woking, U.K., the company plans to invest over $25 million to build a more than 97,000-square-foot facility that will combine modern office space with technical areas, workshop space, logistics and transport areas, as well as a dedicated space for the team to practice pit stops. The building will also feature a gym with an emphasis on sports science, allowing employees to focus on physical and mental wellbeing on and off the track. The new facility will allow Arrow McLaren SP to run three full-time entries in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2023, with plans to expand the team in the future.
The futuristic facility will be focused on advances in technology and engineering, while highlighting McLaren’s history in Indianapolis. Construction is slated to begin with fall with plans to open by early 2024.
“I’m proud to support McLaren Racing’s growth in Indiana as the company creates quality careers and adds to our state's already vibrant motorsports industry - further solidifying Indiana's position as the motorsports capital of the world," Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers said. “The company’s focus on sustainability is squarely in line with the IEDC’s 5E vision for the future.”
Arrow McLaren SP currently employs dedicated team members in both Indianapolis and Woking, England, with plans to hire in Whitestown once construction is underway. Several roles are posted now, and the team will continue to hire into early next year. Interested applicants may apply online at the Arrow McLaren SP Careers Page by visiting https://racingcareers.mclaren.com/indycar.
“I am delighted to be able to confirm this news today as part of our long-term strategy for Arrow McLaren SP is to relocate the team to a new facility fit for the future,” Zak Brown, McLaren Racing CEO, said. “This is both a clear sign of our commitment to IndyCar and also to the community of Whitestown, the city of Indianapolis, and the state of Indiana, which has been the home of IndyCar since the sport began.”
“This new facility will be a catalyst for motorsport and business growth for McLaren Racing in North America. We are working hand-in-hand with Whitestown officials throughout the entire process, making sure we create an environment for hard work and excellence,” Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP, said. “We look forward to having a new, class-leading home for our team with access to the state-of-the-art resources they need to compete for wins and championships. Investment like this just shows the excitement and growth around IndyCar locally and nationally.”
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation and the town of Whitestown are working with the company to finalize an investment offer in the form of a performance-based incentive package.
“We are days away from the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, and now Whitestown will be home to a winning tradition unlike any other,” Whitestown Town Council President Clinton Bohm said. “The investment Arrow McLaren is making in our community proves that Whitestown is a unique environment where racing and advanced manufacturing can coexist. After the checkered flag drops this year, our work will have only just begun."
