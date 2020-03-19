GREENSBURG — Add former Greensburg graduate and current Xavier baseball player Mason McLeod to the list of athletes sitting at home wishing they were on the field.
15 games into his freshman year, it appears McLeod’s first collegiate year is over.
He recalls finding out with his teammates while on the road.
“It happened so suddenly,” McLeod said. “Wednesday night we were in Los Angeles playing USC, woke up the next morning to hear our series against Cal State Fullerton had been cancelled. We just assumed it was a California cautionary situation given that the Big West and PAC 12 suspended spring sports. Roughly three hours later our coach had broke the news to us in a team meeting that Xavier spring sports, as well as all NCAA sports were done. Along with that Xavier would be making the switch to online learning the rest of the semester. We caught the next flight home, packed up our stuff Friday, moved out Saturday.”
As expected, emotions were high within the team. McLeod explained what the next few days were like for her and his Musketeers teammates.
“It was tough news to hear, my whole team felt like we were in a bad dream and we were all waiting for someone to wake us up,” McLeod said. “Of course we were consoling our seniors, it was hard to hear the news but even harder to see them torn up and know everything that they have put into the program got cut short in their final year not knowing if they’d be able to suit up in a Xavier uniform again. They gave 110% effort every time they stepped on the field and showed us younger guys what it took to be elite on and off the field. I feel horrible for them, I hope all the best for them whether it’s coming back to school or pursuing a career.”
With his freshman year now behind him, McLeod has turned his attention to 2021.
“I’m still quite upset about it, I wasn’t ready to say goodbye to my friends yet, but the 2021 season prep has started and there’s no way to get around it,” McLeod said. “I understand the precautions the NCAA is taking, I do believe the media has a lot of say in the situation, but it is what it is and we just have to continue to play it day by day and turn a negative into a positive somehow.”
