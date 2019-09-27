CHARLOTTESVILLE — Things got ugly early for the South Decatur Cougars on Friday night at Eastern Hancock.
Within nine minutes of play time, the Cougars trailed 20-0.
By the time the halftime buzzer sounded, the Cougars were down 48-0.
The mercy rule was implemented for the second half, allowing to Cougars to quickly get out of the game and put it behind them before next Friday night.
Before the night ended, Clayton McNealy reached the end zone twice for the Cougars.
The Royals won 48-12.
The Cougars host the Switzerland County Pacers next Friday night.
