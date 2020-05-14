GREENSBURG — On Thursday, it was announced that PJ Metz will be the new head coach of the North Decatur Chargers basketball program.
Metz, takes over for Kyle Nobbe, who decided after 17 season that it was his time to walk away from coaching.
Metz both played for and coached with Nobbe. He served as a varsity assistant, C-team coach, and most recently as the junior varsity coach for the past six years under Nobbe.
The junior varsity Chargers went 6-0 in conference play during the 2019-20 season, claiming the MHC Title.
Metz graduated from North Decatur in 2007 and then earned his teaching degree from IUPUI.
"We are very excited about naming PJ Metz our new boys varsity basketball coach," said Scott Johnson, North Decatur Athletic Director. "With him being both a very successful coach in our system and also a staff member in our corporation the decision to hire him was a win-win for everyone involved. Add in the fact that he is a Charger alumni and that is just icing on the cake! There is no doubt PJ will do a tremendous job as our new coach. We are very fortunate to have him at North Decatur."
