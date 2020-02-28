RUSHVILLE – Rushville hosted North Decatur in the final regular season game for both squads. After a half-time celebration for the Rushville seniors, the Chargers spoiled the night by knocking off the Lions 72-52.
North improves to 12-10 entering sectional action next week in which they will be the host site. The Lions fall to 6-17 and travel to the Connersville Sectional for a 6 p.m. match-up Wednesday against South Dearborn.
The two teams combined to knock down 19 3-pointers in the game.
Rushville opened the scoring with a 3-pointer by Cameron Jackman. North’s Sean Means got the Chargers going early in the first quarter with a bucket in the lane. Alec Evans connected from long range to push the early Rushville lead to 6-2 and it grew to 11-4 later in the quarter on another Evans 3-pointer.
The Chargers scored the next seven points, kick started by Garrett Wood 3-pointer. A lay-up by Means tied the game at 11-11. Logan Graddy got in the scoring column with three free throws to put the Lions back in front at the 3:11 mark, but North came right back with buckets by Means and Craig Adams to give the Chargers a 15-14 lead. A Camren Munchel 3-pointer and two Graddy free throws capped the first quarter with the Lions in front 19-15.
The Chargers started to take control in the second quarter, outscoring the Lions 20-10. After a Graddy free throw started the scoring in the second, North hit three straight 3-pointers, two from Wood and one from Adams. A bucket by Eric Brown tied the game at 24-24. North closed the quarter on an 11-5 run. Westin Swango started the run and Trey Nobbe capped it as the Chargers held a 35-29 lead at the half.
The third quarter was even better for the Chargers. North poured in 25 points and allowed just 12 to Rushville. Wood connected on four triples in the quarter for the Chargers. Jackman and Evans both hit 3-pointers in the frame to try to keep the Lions within striking distance, but a 10-2 North run to close the third quarter put the Chargers in front 60-41 heading to the final eight minutes.
Graddy hit two free throws to start the fourth quarter. Rushville closed the deficit to 14 on a free throw by Hayden Walls and bucket by Evans. That was as close as the Lions could get the rest of the way as the Chargers stretched the lead to a final margin of 20 points, 72-52 at the final horn.
Wood led three Chargers in double figures with 21 points, all from beyond the arc. Means finished with 18 and Adams had 16. Nobbe finished with seven points. Trent Gauck, Brandon Borgman, Swango, Elijah Hoeing and Cody Wolter all had two points.
The Lions got 21 points from Evans. Graddy finished with 15, including 9-of-12 from the charity stripe. Jackman had two bombs for six points followed by Brown five, Munchel four and Walls one.
In the junior varsity game, the Lions doubled up the Chargers 26-13 in the middle two quarters en route to the 10-point win 44-34.
Carter Tague led the Lions with 11 points followed by Sam Smith eight, Dylan Romans six, John Alexander six, Jack Laker five, Dylan Thompson four and Nash Paddack four.
The Chargers got eight points from Blake Spears followed by Andrew Tielking six, Carson Parmer five, Conner Messer five, Lance Nobbe four, Trent Gauck three and Reid Messer three.
