Indiana’s migratory bird hunting seasons for 2023-2024 have been submitted to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The hunting seasons include mourning dove, waterfowl (i.e., ducks, coots, mergansers, and geese), woodcock, snipe and sora rails.
Species & Season Dates
Mourning Dove – Statewide – Sept. 1–Oct. 15; Nov. 1–26; Dec.16 – Jan. Nov. 1– 26; Dec. 16 – Jan.3
Woodcock – Statewide Oct. 15 – Nov. 28
Snipe – Statewide – Sept. 1 – Dec. 16
Sora Rail – Statewide – Sept. 1 – Nov. 9
Early Teal – Statewide – Sept.9 – 24
Ducks, Coots, Mergansers – North Zone – Oct. 28 – Dec. 17, Dec. 26 – Jan. 3. Central Zone – Nov. 4 – 12, Nov. 24 – Jan. 3; South Zone – Nov. 11 – 12, De. 2 – Jan. 28
Geese (Canada Brant, White-Fronted, Snow and Ross) North Zone – Sept. 9 – 17, Oct. 28 – Nov. 5, Nov. 18 – Feb. 11. Central Zone – Sept. 9 – 17, Nov. 4 – 18, Nov. 24 – Feb. 11. South Zone – Sept. 9 – 17, Nov. 11 – Feb. 11.
Youth & Veteran Only – North Zone – Oct. 21 – 22; Central Zone – Oct. 28 – 29; South Zone – Nov. 4 – 5.
The bag limit for dark geese may include any combination of five per day. Dark geese are Canada geese, white-fronted geese, and brant geese, with no limitations by species. The daily bag limit for light geese (snow and Ross’s geese) remains 20.
There are no changes in duck bag limits from 2022-23. Including the scaup daily bag limit, which is one during the first 15 days of the season, and two for the remainder of the season.
Note: In the central zone year, the second segment of the duck season and the third segment of the goose season open on the Friday after Thanksgiving. The duck season closes on Saturday, Jan. 13. Past Indiana waterfowl hunter surveys indicated Indiana duck hunters strongly preferred the hunting season to open on the Friday after Thanksgiving rather than the Saturday.
Find more information about the migratory game bird hunting seasons and regulations at on.IN.gov/gamebird-seasons.
Fourth Round of Next Level Trails
- On May 11, Governor Holcomb announced details for the fourth round of the Next Level Trails (NLT) grant program, which will dedicate an additional $30 million to connect communities through more hiking, biking, and riding trails across the state.
- As part of the Next Level Connections initiative, NLT is the largest infusion of trails funding in state history. The now $180 million program is administered by the DNR and facilitates critical trail connections within and between Hoosier communities. To date, NLT has awarded $150 million to 75 projects across the state.
The fourth round will award up to $22.5 million to regional projects and up to $7.5 million to local projects. The application period for the fourth round begins July 1 and ends Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. Eligible applicants include units of government or 501©(3) nonprofit organizations. Applicants are limited to one application per round.
“Through the largest infusion of trail funding in Hoosier history, Indiana’s Next Level Trails are connecting Hoosiers and our communities to each other and the great outdoors like never before,” Gov. Holcomb said. “With this next round of trails investments, we’ll continue Indiana’s momentum as a nationally recognized trail leader, building new connections across the state.”
In addition to the major announcement, Gov. Holcomb joined officials from Elkhart to celebrate the opening of the River Greenway Trail. The 1.86-mile asphalt trail was built with help from a $642,600 NLT grant awarded in 2021 as part of the second round of NLT grant funding.
The new paved trail follows the Elkhart River and connects to the existing Mapleheart Greenway at Hively Avenue to create a contiguous link between Elkhart and the City of Goshen. The project also creates a connection between the Elkhart Environmental Center, Studebaker Park, Mary Beck Elementary School, and Elkhart High School. Key partners include the City of Elkhart Redevelopment Commission, Elkhart Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Elkhart County Community Foundation.
“We are very lucky to have a community that values trails and recognizes their importance not just for recreation but also for transportation,” Rod Roberson, Elkhart’s mayor, said. “Trails are vital connectors for our residents to enjoy and for our commuters to get to work. The River Greenway Trail is a gorgeous addition to Elkhart County’s trail system, and we couldn’t have done it without the Next Level Trails Grant. Many thanks to the state, city staff, and all our other partners who made this trail a reality.”
Including the River Greenway, 17 of the 75 NLT projects are complete, totaling 54.3 miles of trail built since the program’s inception in 2018.
White River Boating Accident Claims Life Of Indianapolis man
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a boating accident occurring May 11 on the White River in Indianapolis. At 7:30 p.m., conservation officers responded to the area of the river near Raymond Street to the report of a capsized boat.
Before they arrived, units from the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD), Wayne Township Fire Department, and Indianapolis Metro Police Department rescued William Henson, 31, of Indianapolis, from the water, where he had been holding onto his capsized boat.
IFD Divers also rescued Martez Lamont Proctor-Cortez, 32, of Indianapolis from the water and transported him to Eskenazi Health Hospital; however, he was later pronounced dead.
Both men had been fishing when the boat capsized, throwing both into the water. Investigators have determined the small watercraft was overloaded and could not safely navigate the river current. Proctor-Cortez was not wearing a life jacket.
Indiana Conservation Officers urge everyone to wear a lifejacket when boating or around water.
