GREENSBURG — On Friday night, South Decatur football player and student Gage Mings was injured, requiring a medical helicopter lift him to a Cincinnati hospital.
According to head coach Rick Zimmerman, Mings broke his femur during a sweep rushing play on the third play of the scrimmage at Union County High School.
Zimmerman explained on Sunday that Mings went through successful surgery and was able to return home.
The Daily News will update as soon as more information becomes available.
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 217003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.