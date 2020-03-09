The Greensburg Pirates track teams opened their season Saturday in St. Leon for a 13 team Indoor Invitational hosted by East Central.
It proved to be a very successful day for Lady Pirates as the girls came home with two new meet records and five championship performances.
Elizabeth Mitchell broke two East Central Indoor Invitational Records in both Long Jump and the 55 Hurdle race.
Mitchell leaped 16' 9.5" for the Long Jump championship. Franklin County's Ashlan Hill's 16'1 was the previous record set in 2018.
Mitchell also set a new Indoor Invite Record with her 9.16 winning race in 55m Hurdles. Audrey Griffin of East Central set the previous record at 9.40 in 2018.
Along with Mitchell's two championship performances, senior Korey Kidd beat all her opponents with an outstanding indoor PR of 8'6 in Pole Vault and Brenner Hanna won the 3200.
Sophie Nobbe, Emma Hatton, Emily Mangels, and Hanna also edged out the competition for the win during the 4 x 800 Relay race.
Other Indoor Personal Record performances came from Emily Million in High Jump and Hillary Ernstes in the 400 race.
On the boys side, the sprint medley relay team of Daimon Austin, Brayden Forkert, Adam Koester and Sharrod Richardson pulled off a win in 1:43.93.
Second place finishes were put together by Sage O’Mara in the 400M, Andrew Johnson in the 3200 M and the team of Hunter Butz, Kole Stephens, O’Mara and Jonathon Ralston in the 4 x 800 relay.
