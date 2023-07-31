HENRY COUNTY – Mt Lawn Speedway, located 5 miles west of New Castle, will present the 50th running of the prestigious Raintree 100 Saturday, Aug 5.
Former Raintree winners include Gene Prosser of New Castle winning the inaugural event in 1971, Dennis Miles, LJ Lines (4 time winner), Harold Scott (5), Rocky Tharp, Bob Fields (3), Jim Spears, Herb Rose, Gail Duncan, Rick Rhonemus (4), Dave Duncan (2), Don Skaggs, Rodney Scott (2), Joe Beaver, Jeff Lane, Gerald Hinshaw (2), William Mefford (3), Andy Cowan, Scott Neal, Scott Hinshaw (2), Terry Cater, Kevin Claborn, Jeff Marcum(3), Jason Thompson, Jack Dossey III, Zachery Tinkle, Austin Coe and defending champion Ryan Amonett(2). Coe, Amonett, Cowan, Skaggs and Harold Scott are all expected to be in the starting lineup to attempt to add to their winning total.
Dave Duncan of Cicero and Jimmy Wyman of Selma have been in charge of the racing at Mt Lawn for the past three years and have steadily grown all classes with event car counts more than 100 during the 2023 season. This week should be no exception as more than 30 of the high powered open wheel Modifieds are expected to be on hand seeking to become the Golden Anniversary winner of the Raintree 100.
In addition to the Raintree Stock Compacts, Pro Compacts, Crown Vics and Legends will be on the racing program with heat races and feature events. Ticket prices are $10 for adults with 8-and-under free. The pit gate opens at 2 p.m. for practice and grandstand gate open at 4 p.m. with the racing program getting underway promptly at 7 p.m.
Souvenir 50th anniversary Raintree T-shirts will be on sale for those wishing to share in the history of this legendary event. The shirt will have the event logo on the front and a yearly listing of all former winners on the back.
Check out Mt Lawn 2023 on Facebook for additional information.
