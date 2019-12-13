GREENSBURG -- On Thursday night, the Greensburg swimmers hit the pool in a meet against the Madison Cubs.
The Lady Pirates won 127-49. The boys team was defeated 122-29.
Numerous personal records were made by the swimmers throughout the night.
Kendall Cuskaden and Emma Nobbe began the record breaking night by shaving 1.16 seconds and 3.09 seconds off their career best times in the 200 medley relay.
Jess Williams and Bekah Porter each set new records in the 200 free. Porter shaved 18:42 off of her previous record and Williams dropped her time by 6.5 seconds to 2:28.58.
In the 200 IM, Bailey Menkedick set a new low time of 2:37.84 and Grace Reiger dropped 2.64 seconds on her career best time.
Emma Nobbe returned to the pool and set another PR with a 32.07 in the 50 free.
Arianna Sia dropped her record time in the 100 fly with a 1:11.87.
Emma Flinn's new record time in the 100 free is a 1:17.97 after she shed 2.44 seconds.
Matthew Reynolds was able to set two PR times on Thursday night. His first was in the 100 free, where he cut a whole second off of his previous best time. He then shed 4.47 seconds off his best time in the 100 breast with a 1:20.13.
The Pirates return to the pool on Saturday for the East Central Relays.
