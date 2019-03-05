Murray, Cardinals could be fit at top of draft

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s among the loudest whispers overheard at the NFL Scouting Combine this week. Arizona is considering Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick.
It would be the second straight year in which an Oklahoma quarterback was the first selection off the board, and neither Cardinals general manager Steve Keim or head coach Kliff Kingsbury did much to dismiss the idea during their media availability.
But the move would be complicated.
Arizona picked UCLA’s Josh Rosen at No. 10 overall just last year, and it’s extremely rare to move on from a player drafted that highly after a single season.
The circumstances in the desert are pretty rare, too. Steve Wilks, the head coach when Rosen was selected, was fired after one disastrous season. And Kingsbury and Murray have a history.
Before he was fired as the head coach at Texas Tech following last season, Kingsbury recruited Murray out of high school. Kingsbury makes it no secret he believes Murray is a perfect fit for his “Air Raid” offensive attack, and he publicly stated he’d take the quarterback first overall if given the chance before his Red Raiders played Murray’s Sooners last year.
That comment has gotten plenty of circulation since Kingsbury was hired by the Cardinals, but he has stood firmly behind Rosen. For now.
“Yeah, I can see why (the comment got so much attention) and how the circumstances played out,” Kingsbury said this week. “It was before a college game and obviously, you think the world of Kyler as a player and as a person. But the timing of it is pretty unique.”
Conventional wisdom has Arizona looking to the NFL’s other premium position —pass rusher — with the top selection. And there are a pair of very good options in Ohio State’s Nick Bosa and Alabama’s Quinnen Williams to lead an exceptionally deep defensive line draft class.
It’s also possible the Cardinals could deal the pick and attempt to add more talent to jump-start their rebuild.
Murray, who recently chose football over baseball and repaid a sizable signing bonus to the Oakland Athletics, has a very good chance to become the first player ever taken in the first round of both the MLB and NFL drafts.
He insists going No. 1 isn’t a priority, but he doesn’t deny landing with Kingsbury would be an exciting fit.
“I had a great relationship with him (during the recruiting process),” Murray said. “If I were to play under him, I think it’d be a great deal. But again, like I said, I don’t get to pick the players. All I can do is show up where I’m supposed to be, work hard and get after it.”
Murray’s already won big this week. He dispelled some rumors by measuring in at a tick over 5-foot-10 and 207 pounds.
That puts him in the neighborhood of Seattle’s Russell Wilson, a Super Bowl champion who has helped change evaluators’ minds about the type of quarterback who can be successful at the pro level.
Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield accelerated that process last season by proving quarterbacks from non-traditional offenses can find fast success in the NFL.
But Murray is loathe to compare himself to anyone else. He’s heard the Mayfield comparisons most often because he followed the former Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick as the starting quarterback at Oklahoma. But another recent Heisman winner — Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson — also gets mentioned a lot because the two quarterbacks share world-class running ability.
Murray is flattered by the praise but quick to draw distinctions.
“I think we’re two different players,” he said. “Obviously, he’s very talented and had a great (rookie) season. His success isn’t my success. I’ve gotta prove myself just like he’s proven himself. I look forward to it.”
There’s still plenty left for Murray to prove.
He declined to do any of the on-field drills with the quarterbacks on Saturday, choosing to wait until his Pro Day to put on a showcase for scouts. And questions about his flirtation with baseball are sure to dog him.
The A’s drafted him ninth overall, and some evaluators drew comparisons to Oakland legend Rickey Henderson. But Murray’s heart is in football, and he couldn’t turn down the opportunity to chase his dream.
Those who played with him in college have no doubt he’s making the right decision.
“Kyler’s a special player,” former Oklahoma receiver Marquise Brown said. “It was fun playing with him. When I would watch the film and see some of the passes he threw under pressure … he’s a great player.”
Murray said he’s done with baseball now.
He’s fully committed to becoming the face of an NFL franchise, and he’s not particularly concerned with where that takes place.
Murray’s first go-around with college football didn’t go the way he wanted at Texas A&M. Then he had to wait two years behind Mayfield to get his second chance at Oklahoma.
He’s proven he can overcome adversity, and that should serve him well as a pro.
“You’ve gotta keep fighting,” Murray said. “You can’t give up. That’s not how you handle stuff. You don’t just quit. I would say definitely keep working at it. If you put your mind to it, you can do it.”
