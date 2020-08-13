GREENSBURG – The New Alsace Conservation Club will host its 14th Annual Golf Outing on Sept. 19 at North Branch Golf Course (8492 E. Base Rd., Greensburg).
All proceeds of the golf outing will give 5th and 6th graders the opportunity to attend a one-week camp at the Karl E. Kelly Memorial Officer’s Conservation Youth Camp at Ross Camp in Tippecanoe County. Last year, NACC was able to send nine youngsters to the camp.
Tee time is set for 8 a.m. for the 18-hole event. The cost is $260 for a four-player team. There is a $65 deposit required to reserve a team spot.
Teams can sign up at Klump’s Tavern or contact Rob Seig at (812) 209-9009 or robseig@seigsurveying.com.
There will be skins, morning breakfast sandwiches and prime rib dinner. Awards dinner follow the event at the NACC club house at 25216 Jacob Road, New Alsace.
Information provided
