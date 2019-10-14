WINCHESTER — Young Florida CRA driver Stephen Nasse won Sunday’s thrilling 48th annual Winchester 400 on the “World’s Fastest Half Mile”.
Nasse was not headed after seizing the lead from pole-sitter Travis Braden on lap nine of the intense 400-lap annual Hoosier Classic.
However, the packed grandstands of race fans were treated to some of the fastest and most intense 391 remaining laps of racing as Nasse’s back bumper was closely hounded by Braden, CRA veteran Donnie Wilson, and the talented Chandler Smith throughout the duration of ultra-fast and dramatic annual event on the historic Winchester Speedway.
An elated Nasse commented on his huge win on the fast and challenging Winchester oval as he accepted the traditional Winchester Rifle trophy from Miss Winchester Speedway in Victory lane.
“I won the Winchester 400,” Nasse said. “I just can’t believe it.”
Corey Heim charged up behind Nasse as the checkered flag fell to finish second, with Smith, Cody Coughlin, and Braden rounding out the top five finishers on the lead lap.
A sign over the entrance to the historic Winchester Speedway reads: “Through these gates pass the bravest drivers in the World”; after attending a thrilling race like Sunday’s 48th annual Winchester 400 certainly makes one realize how true this statement really is.
