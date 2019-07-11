NCAA names commissioners for basketball academies

Commissioners were named for the four inaugural summer NCAA College Basketball Academies on Tuesday.
Former Cleveland State, Kent State and Rutgers coach Gary Waters will serve as the commissioner of the Midwest Region, which will be held from July 23-25 and July 26-28 at the University of Illinois.
Commissioners of the other three regions include former Kennesaw State, Rhode Island and Boston College coach Al Skinner (East Region, UConn camp), former Nebraska, Colorado State and North Dakota State coach Tim Miles (South Region, Houston camp) and former St. John’s and UCLA head coach Steve Lavin (West Region, Grand Canyon Camp).
NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said the commissioners were selected based on their diverse backgrounds and ability to prepare recruits for Division I college basketball.
The academies were created as part of NCAA reforms recommended by the Rice Commission in the wake of recruiting scandals that were unearthed by the FBI probe into college basketball. The commissioners will oversee basketball skills instruction and educate invitees about the academic eligibility process and life skills as they head to college.
Invitations to all four camps have been sent to 1,600 rising high school seniors, juniors and sophomores throughout the country. Division I coaches from throughout the country will be invited to evaluate players from July 23-28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.