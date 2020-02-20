Ryan Newman

South Bend's Ryan Newman was released from the hospital Wednesday following his crash at Daytona. 

 Photo by Harry C. Risher

NASCAR Veteran Ryan Newman, who was involved in the horrific-looking finish-line crash at the end of the rain-delayed 2020 Daytona 500 was miraculously released from the Daytona hospital the next day.

Denny Hamlin won the 2020 Daytona 500 over Ryan Blaney and third-place finisher Chris Buescher (Newman’s Roush Racing Ford team mate).

It was the second-closest finish in Daytona 500 history ,and Hamlin’s third win in “America’s Great Race”.

While Newman, the popular Hoosier racing veteran from South Bend known as the “Rocket Man” recovers; Ross Chastain known as the “Watermelon Man” has been asked to drive Newman’s No. 6 Roush/Fenway Racing Ford Mustang GT for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup race in Las Vegas.

Report by: Harry C. Risher, Motorsports Writer. Contact: racinghcr@aol.com

