NASCAR Veteran Ryan Newman, who was involved in the horrific-looking finish-line crash at the end of the rain-delayed 2020 Daytona 500 was miraculously released from the Daytona hospital the next day.
Denny Hamlin won the 2020 Daytona 500 over Ryan Blaney and third-place finisher Chris Buescher (Newman’s Roush Racing Ford team mate).
It was the second-closest finish in Daytona 500 history ,and Hamlin’s third win in “America’s Great Race”.
While Newman, the popular Hoosier racing veteran from South Bend known as the “Rocket Man” recovers; Ross Chastain known as the “Watermelon Man” has been asked to drive Newman’s No. 6 Roush/Fenway Racing Ford Mustang GT for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup race in Las Vegas.
Report by: Harry C. Risher, Motorsports Writer. Contact: racinghcr@aol.com
