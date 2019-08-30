The 65th annual National Hot Rod Association’s U.S. Nationals take place this Labor Day weekend with all the NHRA’s most famous drivers competing for a prestigious U. S. Nationals Title.
NHRA stars like John Force, Ron Capps, Antron Brown, Andrew Hines, Brittany Force, Bo Butner, and Tony Schumacher will be qualifying for the final eliminations which begin on Labor Day Monday at 11 a.m.
The thrilling Final Round of eliminations to decide the 2019 NHRA U.S. Nationals champions begins at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.